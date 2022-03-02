Local governments have stepped up the designation of buildings as sites for temporary evacuation in the event of a tsunami, learning from the deadly tsunami that hit northeastern Japan 11 years ago.

Designated structures have increased markedly in areas where severe tsunami damage is predicted in the event of huge earthquakes, such as one predicted in the Nankai Trough off the Pacific coast of central to southwestern Japan.

Many public facilities, including schools, have been designated. A sharp increase, however, has been seen for private buildings, such as hardware stores and hotels.

Since evacuation by car caused problems at the time of the March 11, 2011, disaster, resulting in many deaths, people are advised to escape on foot in principle.

In areas that are too far from safe, high ground, it is important to swiftly climb the floors of buildings that are tall enough and safe for tsunami evacuation.

According to the Cabinet Office, the number of structures designated as evacuation buildings together with towers built specially for tsunami evacuation totaled about 15,000 as of August 2018, up from about 4,000 as of October 2011.

In the Pacific coastal city of Shizuoka, in central Japan, the municipal government has designated commercial facilities and multistory parking lots as evacuation buildings and built evacuation towers in preparation for a possible Nankai Trough earthquake.

In November 2020, the last of the evacuation towers planned by Shizuoka was completed — eliminating all of the areas that had been identified as places where residents would have problems evacuating to a safe place quickly enough in the event of tsunami.

The municipal government provides subsidies to owners of designated private facilities to help them make improvements, such as adding exterior stairs for evacuation to the rooftop and installing lighting equipment for nighttime evacuation.

“We’ve added facilities in anticipation of tsunami of a maximum conceivable height,” a Shizuoka official said.

The municipal government of Kushiro, Hokkaido, has built and secured 113 evacuation buildings in the city, which is located on a vast area of flat land.

The Kushiro authorities have blankets and cold weather protection gear in stock in preparation for any tsunami caused by a huge earthquake during winter in the Chishima Trench or the Japan Trench, off the coast of northern to eastern Japan.

“We need to make it more widely known that it is necessary to evacuate to higher ground immediately after shaking,” a senior Kushiro official said.

An increase in tsunami evacuation buildings “makes local residents feel safe to some extent,” said Takehiko Yamamura, head of consulting company Disaster Prevention System Institute.

But some of these buildings have not been used in disaster drills partly because of the spread of the novel coronavirus, he said.

Yamamura said that local communities need to verify through evacuation drills whether such buildings are really good for evacuating from tsunami.

If a Nankai Trough temblor happens, tsunami could reach some areas in just a few minutes. Also, buildings may collapse along evacuation routes.

“If you haven’t practiced even once, you won’t be able to use (an evacuation building) in an emergency. We need to check in advance whether we can evacuate safely, and what routes we can take,” Yamamura said, calling on local governments to strengthen their efforts.

