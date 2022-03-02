Fujimi Inc., a maker of semiconductor-related products, was hit by a cyberattack, the company said Wednesday.

The company and its subsidiary in Taiwan suffered unauthorized server access on Feb. 20 that was later confirmed to be a malicious attack.

Details of the cyberattack have not been disclosed. Customer information was not compromised in the attack, according to the company.

After confirming the unauthorized access, Fujimi shut down its system entirely and halted production and shipments of some products.

On Tuesday, the company partially resumed shipments. It plans to restart production in stages from later this week.

Fujimi is a major producer of polishing material used to make semiconductors and silicon wafers.

