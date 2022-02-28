Nearly 70 years have passed since the United States conducted what was then the largest-ever nuclear weapons test, on Bikini Atoll in the Pacific. The test exposed a Japanese fishing boat to radioactive fallout, making it a landmark moment for the anti-nuclear movement in Japan.

On March 1, 1954, the U.S. dropped the hydrogen bomb Castle Bravo on the atoll, which belongs to the Marshall Islands. As a result, the fishing boat operating nearby ー the Daigo Fukuryu Maru with 23 crew members aboard — was covered in radioactive fallout. Many on board subsequently suffered cancer and other illnesses.

The Marshall Islands consists of five islands and 29 atolls. The U.S. built nuclear test sites on Bikini and Enewetak atolls from 1946 through 1958 during the Cold War.

Due to the tests, local residents were forced to move to other areas.

“Our lives are tied to this land and having it taken away is like having our souls removed,” Desmond Doulatram, 35, who works for a nongovernmental organization in the capital city of Majuro to raise awareness of the impacts of nuclear testing, said angrily.

The total power of the 67 nuclear tests conducted over a 12-year period is said to be about 7,000 times that of the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima in August 1945.

“The entire country has been contaminated by radiation, and people are suffering from illnesses,” Doulatram added.

However, the U.S. has only acknowledged the damage to Bikini, Enewetak and two other atolls where the radioactive “ash of death” from the Castle Bravo test fell, issuing compensation.

The government of the Marshall Islands has demanded that Washington expand the area of compensation, but the U.S. has said that the issue has been settled completely.

The effects of the radioactive fallout is not the only problem the island country is grappling with.

With the island being on average about 2 meters above sea level, it is also affected by the rise in the sea level and increased instances of high tides stemming from climate change. Some experts say that most of the country will be submerged by the end of this century.

Photojournalist Kosei Shimada, 82, a resident of Hayama, Kanagawa Prefecture, who has spent years reporting from the island, points out that local communities forced to relocate to nearby uninhabited islands are the most affected.

“They moved to uninhabited islands that were unsuitable for living,” he said. “Those areas are susceptible to floods that are much worse than on other islands.”

The actions of superpowers and developed nations around the world have played a key role in these two threats the Marshall Islands face.

Doulatram has criticized the international community for failing to take action to protect people from the effects of their actions.

In 2015, the United Nations adopted the Paris Agreement, which aims to limit the rise in average global temperature to well below 2 degrees Celsius from preindustrial levels, but it is unclear whether the goal can be achieved.

Meanwhile, the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which took effect in January 2021, has put more focus on the suffering of the victims of nuclear weapons, raising hopes more attention will be paid to the consequences of them.

“I hope that the treaty will remind society of the horror of nuclear weapons,” Doulatram said.