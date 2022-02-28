Tokyo confirmed 9,632 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, about 800 more than the week before, while the number of new deaths from COVID-19 remained high at 28.
Until Sunday, daily cases in the capital fell week on week for eight consecutive days, but the pace of decline has slowed recently.
The seven-day average of new cases stood at 11,259.9 on Monday, compared to 14,586.4 from a week earlier. The number of severe cases in Tokyo under the metropolitan government’s criteria fell by six from Sunday to 69.
On Sunday, Japan confirmed a total of 63,703 new cases, down by about 7,700 from a week before.
The number of COVID-19 patients in serious condition came to 1,482 as of Sunday, down by 25 from Saturday, while 143 new deaths were confirmed.
