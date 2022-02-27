The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry is set to soon conduct a survey on extra work hours for hospital doctors, ahead of the April 2024 introduction of overtime regulations as part of labor reforms.

The survey will be carried out in stages, targeting hospitals across the nation and prefectural governments.

Under the revised medical service law, which was enacted in May 2021, extra work for hospital doctors will be limited to 960 hours a year in principle. For doctors whose long work hours are unavoidable due to emergency medical center obligations or other legitimate reasons, the maximum annual overtime will be fixed at 1,860 hours.

University hospitals dispatch doctors to clinics and other smaller medical institutions at their request.

But the Japan Medical Association has warned that such hospitals may have to withdraw dispatched doctors in light of the cap on extra work hours and that their ability to support local medical services could be hampered as a result. The medical world is concerned that a sufficient level of necessary care may not be provided at a time when shortages of medical personnel have become a serious issue amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The upcoming survey will ask hospitals about issues related to the dispatch of doctors, such as the number of doctors sent to local clinics and their work hours, and the possibility of stopping the dispatch of doctors.

With prefectural governments, the ministry will investigate the impact on local medical services in case the dispatch of doctors is halted.

This summer, the ministry will carry out a large-scale survey covering hospital doctors nationwide.

The ministry will then consider support measures to help enable effective staff distribution and secure enough doctors, aiming to reduce the burden on doctors and making a sufficient level of medical services available in regional areas at the same time.