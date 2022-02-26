Four members of the Liberal Democratic Party faction led by party Vice President Taro Aso have quit the group, making it the third-largest faction in the ruling party.

The four who quit Friday are Tsutomu Sato, former chairman of the LDP General Council, Toshiko Abe, Hideki Niwa and Nobuhide Minorikawa. All are Lower House members.

Their departures reduced the number of Aso faction members to 49.

Sato, who is close to former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, is expected to explore an opportunity to form a new LDP group, to be possibly led by Suga.

On Friday, Sato, Niwa and Minorikawa visited Aso at his office in the building for Lower House members and submitted the four lawmakers’ letters of resignation. Abe was absent as she was attending a Diet meeting. Aso did not attempt to persuade them to remain in the faction, instead thanking them for their “contributions and support.”

In talks with reporters after the meeting, Sato, who had served as acting head of the faction, cited “personal reasons” for their exits from the group.

Sato had been dissatisfied with the management of the faction, including Aso’s recent decision to allow Jun Matsumoto, a close aide to the LDP heavyweight and former chairman of the National Public Safety Commission, to return to the group.

Matsumoto left the party in February last year after drawing fire for visiting hostess bars in Tokyo’s upscale Ginza district in January the same year, when the Japanese capital was under a a coronavirus state of emergency.

He was allowed to rejoin the LDP earlier this year.

Sato, Abe, Niwa and Minorikawa are expected to continue work without belonging to any LDP faction for the time being. Sato told reporters that he had informed Suga of his plan to quit the Aso faction in advance.

Denying that he left the faction because Suga had asked him, Sato stressed that “nothing has been decided” about possible cooperation with the former prime minister.