Japan is considering imposing economic sanctions on Belarus, in line with the United States, for its support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, two government officials with knowledge of the matter said Saturday.

It was not immediately clear which individuals or entities would be targeted by such sanctions. The officials said Tokyo will coordinate with other members of the Group of Seven industrial nations.

A Foreign Ministry spokesman declined comment. The office of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida could not immediately be reached for comment.

The U.S. sanctions over Thursday’s invasion include 24 Belarusian individuals and entities, the U.S. Treasury Department said.

Japan has announced sanctions on Russia over the invasion, with Kishida terming Moscow’s moves an unacceptable violation of Ukrainian sovereignty and international law.

The new package of sanctions include export controls on high-tech products such as semiconductors, a freeze on assets held by Russian financial institutions and a suspension of visa issuance for certain Russian individuals and entities.

The announcement came hours after leaders from the Group of Seven nations condemned Russia and pledged to take “severe and coordinated” economic and financial sanctions for its “completely unjustified” attack.

“It is an extremely serious situation with ramifications for the international order, not just in Europe but Asia and beyond,” Kishida said during a news conference.

“Japan needs to show its resolve not to allow any change to the status quo by force,” Kishida said, condemning the Russian military attack as a violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The sanctions are the result of close coordination with the United States and European nations, and symbolize “the strength of unity” in efforts to prevent a further escalation, Kishida said.

The latest asset freeze will target three financial entities — Promsvyazbank, Bank Rossiya and Russia’s economic development bank VEB. The country’s largest financial institution Sberbank, which is on the U.S. sanctions list, is not included.

On Wednesday, Tokyo unveiled the first set of sanctions against Russia — banning the issuance and trading of new Russian sovereign bonds in Japan — and the two breakaway regions whose independence Moscow recently recognized.

Russian troops were advancing toward the capital Kyiv early Saturday even as Russia and Ukraine signaled an openness to negotiations, in the wake of the invasion from the north, east and south, an attack that threatens to upend Europe’s post-Cold War order.