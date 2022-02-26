The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 11,562 new COVID-19 cases in the capital on Saturday, with the daily figure dropping by 1,954 from a week earlier.

A total of 29 new fatalities were reported, while the number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria decreased by six from the previous day to 73.

The seven-day rolling average of new infections stood at 11,515.1, down 22.3% week on week.

Elsewhere, Hyogo Prefecture logged 4,101 cases and 20 deaths, while Hokkaido tallied 2,468 cases and 10 deaths.

Also Saturday, the vaccine rollout for children age 5 to 11 began in some municipalities as the omicron variant continues to spread among that cohort.

According to the health ministry, minors including young children accounted for 29.6% of all new COVID-19 infections across the country between Feb. 1 and 21, making up the largest age group.