The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 11,562 new COVID-19 cases in the capital on Saturday, with the daily figure dropping by 1,954 from a week earlier.
A total of 29 new fatalities were reported, while the number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria decreased by six from the previous day to 73.
The seven-day rolling average of new infections stood at 11,515.1, down 22.3% week on week.
Elsewhere, Hyogo Prefecture logged 4,101 cases and 20 deaths, while Hokkaido tallied 2,468 cases and 10 deaths.
Also Saturday, the vaccine rollout for children age 5 to 11 began in some municipalities as the omicron variant continues to spread among that cohort.
According to the health ministry, minors including young children accounted for 29.6% of all new COVID-19 infections across the country between Feb. 1 and 21, making up the largest age group.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.