Vaccinations against the coronavirus for children age 5 to 11 started in some municipalities in Japan on Saturday as the continuing spread of the omicron variant causes a sharp increase in the number of infected children.

According to the health ministry, minors including young children accounted for 29.6% of all new COVID-19 infections across the country between Feb. 1 and 21, making up the largest age group.

The number of children covered by the vaccine rollout is around 7 to 8 million. Priority will be given to those with underlying diseases and others at high risk of serious illness from the coronavirus.

With vaccine doses for children being distributed from this week, the rollout is expected to be in full swing in March or later.

Children will be given Pfizer Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine twice at three-week intervals. Each dose contains one-third the amount of active ingredients for people age 12 or older.

In a clinical trial conducted before the spread of the omicron variant, the vaccine was 90.7% effective in preventing the onset of the disease seven days after the second dose.

At a clinic in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward on Saturday, three children age 8 to 11 received vaccine shots while their parents watched.

“I’m glad I got a shot to avoid spreading infections,” Konatsu Kozu, 11, said. Her father, Yoshiaki, 45, said he felt “relieved.”

The health ministry has decided to make inoculations for children free of charge through a revision to a related ministry ordinance.

Meanwhile, parents are not obliged to make efforts to have their children vaccinated. The ministry, which recommends vaccinations for children, is continuing discussions on the issue.

To avoid the possibility of peer pressure or discrimination, the ministry does not recommend mass vaccinations take place at schools.