Japanese police conducted wiretapping operations in 20 cases and made a total of 88 arrests as a result in 2021, a government report showed Friday.

The number of cases using the investigation method tied with that of 2020 for the most in a year since the wiretapping law was put into force in 2000.

In 2021, police’s wiretapping operations targeted only mobile phones.

Of the total, 77 cases were related to drug violations, three were violations of the firearms and swords control laws and one was related to organized crime laws.

Police wiretapped phone calls a total of 16,495 times gathering 995 days worth of audio evidence.

Police also arrested 31 people in last year over for crimes committed in 2020 where wiretapping was used for evidence gathering.

The Justice Ministry has not disclosed the specific details of any of the cases brought on by police wiretapping activities.

The report, which was approved at a Cabinet meeting the same day, will be submitted to the Diet.

The wiretapping law requires the government to report to the Diet and release to the public information on the usage of the method by investigative authorities every year.

Since the law took effect, police around the country have conducted wiretapping operations in a total of 195 cases and made 1,237 arrests.