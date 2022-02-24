Leaders from the Group of Seven nations are set to hold a virtual meeting on Thursday at which they are expected to condemn Russia’s aggression in Ukraine and discuss robust sanctions against Moscow.

The meeting will enable G7 leaders to coordinate their responses and urge Russia to prevent a further escalation of the crisis that has already jolted financial markets and posed a challenge to post-Cold War architecture.

G7 members, including this year’s president Germany, had sought to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to find a diplomatic solution to the crisis as Russia earlier massed its troops near Ukraine’s borders.

Russia brushed off such calls and attacked Ukraine after Putin said it would carry out a special military operation in the Donbas, which includes the two separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk formally recognized as independent republics by Moscow earlier this week.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stressed the importance of acting in concert with the G7, which groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States plus the European Union.

He announced a set of sanctions on Wednesday, including a ban on the issuance and distribution of new Russian sovereign bonds in Japan.

“We will swiftly proceed with additional measures by working with other G7 members and the international community according to changes in the situation,” Kishida told a parliamentary session. “We will consider how we should respond, taking into account the outcome of the meeting.”

The G7 has called for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity to be protected.

The United States, Britain, Canada, Japan and the European Union have decided to sanction Russia to deter further provocations. Germany moved to halt a key natural gas pipeline linking it to Russia.

Russia claims that the military operation, coming in response to the leaders of the pro-Moscow separatists seeking military assistance, is for self-defense, denying any intention of invading Ukraine.