Japan may impose additional sanctions against Russia over its aggressive stance in Ukraine, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida suggested Thursday.

“If the situation deteriorates further, we must immediately consider further measures in cooperation with international society,” Kishida said during a Budget Committee meeting of the Upper House.

The prime minister was speaking before Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in the Donbas region of Ukraine.

The comment came in response to a question from Shinkun Haku, a lawmaker from the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, about sanctions on Moscow over its unilateral recognition of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine as independent states.

The regions of Donetsk and Luhansk are effectively controlled by pro-Russian armed groups, and the Kishida administration said Wednesday that it will ban exports to and imports from the areas, as part of a set of Japan’s sanctions against Russia.

“We hope we can urge (Russia) to de-escalate the situation through diplomatic means by taking a strong stance,” Kishida said Thursday.

In the Budget Committee meeting, where lawmakers discussed the government’s budget bill for fiscal 2022, the prime minister slammed Russia’s recognition of the self-proclaimed independent republics as being against international law, and said that his government has no plans of recognizing the regions as independent.

Kishida ruled out sending a special envoy to Russia to seek a diplomatic solution, as demanded by Haku.

In New York, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba voiced his hopes for Japan to take further actions against Russia, following Tokyo’s announcement of a set of sanctions.

Speaking to reporters after attending a plenary session of the U.N. General Assembly, Kuleba said that Ukraine expects “a stronger reaction” and “a stronger action” by Japan “for a number of reasons.”

The minister said that he believes Japan is “massively” interested in “not allowing Russia to crush the existing world order based on rules” and not letting Moscow set an example to other nations that such a way is a path to success.

His statement is believed to have been made with the strained China-Taiwan relations and Tokyo’s territorial dispute with Moscow over the four Russian-held islands, known in Japan as the Northern Territories, in mind.