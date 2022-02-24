The government is increasingly uncertain about whether it will be able to fully lift its COVID-19 quasi-emergency measures across the country when they expire on March 6 due to continued strains on health care services.

The measures were removed for five prefectures on Sunday but are still in place in Tokyo and 30 other prefectures. The government hopes to lift the measures completely on March 6 to highlight the reopening of the economy across the country.

Some public health experts say that the sixth COVID-19 wave driven by the omicron variant has passed its peak, but the health care system remains under stress.

The occupancy rate of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients was above 50% in 19 of the 31 prefectures as of Monday and over 80% in Osaka and Fukuoka.

The country’s daily COVID-19 death toll hit a record high of 322 on Tuesday. Another matter of concern is the spread of community infections with the BA.2 omicron subvariant.

The pre-emergency measures “will have to be extended in some prefectures,” a government source said. “It may be difficult to remove the measures altogether on March 6,” another government source said.

The government is also unlikely to lift the pre-emergency measures in any prefectures before March 6.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told a news conference last week that it is possible pre-emergency measures could be lifted ahead of the planned end date. The government was looking to decide this week to remove them if prefectures requested an early exit.

But prefectural officials are reluctant to do so. Economic revitalization minister Daishiro Yamagiwa, who is in charge of the government’s COVID-19 response, said at a news conference Tuesday that there is no need to rush to remove the measures.

“We need a cautious approach,” Yamagiwa said.