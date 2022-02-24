As the hay fever season gets underway in Japan, experts are advising people with seasonal allergies to start treatment before the pollen dispersal starts to affect them so that their symptoms don’t get confused with those of a coronavirus infection.

This year’s hay fever season has arrived amid the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant. The symptoms accompanying omicron resemble common symptoms developed in seasonal allergies and may be difficult to distinguish from hay fever, according to virologists and other medical experts.

According to the Japanese Society of Otorhinolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, it has been reported overseas that 73% of patients infected with omicron had symptoms such as a runny nose and 60% were sneezing frequently. Moreover, unlike infections with previously detected coronavirus variants, a loss of taste or smell tend to be rare with the omicron variant.

Weather information provider Weathernews Inc. has recently reported that cedar pollen has already begun to spread in the southwestern parts of Japan, including Fukuoka Prefecture, and is expected to move northeast in the coming days and weeks.

Yurika Kimura, a doctor in charge of countermeasures against the coronavirus with the society, warned during a recent session of society members that, with the spread of the latest mutation, “It has become more difficult to distinguish coronavirus infections from hay fever than before.”

Lecturer Masafumi Sakashita of the University of Fukui presents the results of a survey to reporters on Feb. 17 in Fukui. | KYODO

She said that while itchy eyes are more likely triggered by pollen, a fever of 37.5 degrees Celsius or higher is more likely a symptom of the coronavirus. However, symptoms triggered by the omicron variant may also include headaches, fatigue and sore throat, which are very common symptoms of allergic rhinitis.

Kimura warned that sneezing, which may be caused by hay fever, may increase the risk of spreading the coronavirus to others, and urged people to suppress their hay fever symptoms before the pollen season peaks. According to the society, the amount of droplets produced by a single sneeze is more than ten times that of a cough.

She also warned that eastern parts of Japan, in particular, are expected to see higher pollen counts compared to last year.

However, there is some good news for people who typically get hay fever. A study by researchers from the University of Fukui showed that the incidence of cedar pollinosis among elementary school students has halved as a result of mask-wearing amid the pandemic.

The study focused on elementary school children and their parents in the prefecture. The data showed the probability of schoolchildren developing hay fever last spring stood at 1.4%, which was much lower than the average incidence of 3.1% over the five years through 2020. It is believed that children tend to develop such symptoms after spending a lot of time outdoors.

Information from Kyodo added

A shopping district in Tokyo on Feb. 15. Experts in Japan are advising people with seasonal allergies to start treatment before the pollen dispersal starts to affect them, so that their symptoms don’t get confused with those of a coronavirus infection. | REUTERS