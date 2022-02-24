Tokyo confirmed 10,169 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, recording about 7,700 fewer new infections than were seen a week earlier.

Among Thursday’s new cases, 1,958 were among children age 9 or under — making their age group the largest cohort.

The seven-day average of new cases was 12,509.1, compared to 14,936.1 a week earlier.

The number of cases with severe symptoms rose by one from Wednesday to 81, while 14 new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported in the capital.

On Wednesday, Japan confirmed 80,364 new COVID-19 cases nationwide — the first count above 80,000 in four days but a decrease of more than 10,500 from a week earlier.