Tokyo confirmed 8,805 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, fewer than 10,000 for the first time since Jan. 24, but the number of newly recorded deaths reached 30.

The seven-day average of new cases stood at 14,586.4, compared to 15,446.3 a week before. The number of severely ill patients under Tokyo’s criteria fell by five from Sunday to 82.

Nationwide, 158 deaths from COVID-19 were reported Sunday, falling below 200 for the first time in six days. In the past week, Japan confirmed 571,245 new cases, down by 31,123 from the preceding week.

The country’s cumulative total of COVID-19 cases, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, stood at 4,498,201 as of 10 a.m. Monday.

Japan’s total death toll from the virus reached 21,860 as of Monday morning, up by 1,472 from a week earlier. The increase was bigger than the 1,031 seen the previous week.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the past week, at 103,634, followed by Osaka at 79,328, Kanagawa at 51,492, Aichi at 40,898 and Saitama at 37,960.