A 42-year-old woman was taken into custody by prosecutors Monday on suspicion of murdering her 7-year-old son in 2019 by suffocating him.

The move comes as police also look into the deaths of her three other children at an earlier date, all of whom also passed away at a young age.

Ayano Ueda, who describes herself as a nursing assistant, was arrested by police Sunday for allegedly suffocating her son Yudai by blocking his nose and mouth sometime between 8:45 a.m. and 3 p.m. at their home in Yamato, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Aug. 6, 2019.

Investigative sources quoted her as saying Yudai had chronic asthma when he was rushed to hospital.

They said it has been discovered that her eldest son and daughter died around 20 years ago, and another son passed away in 2017.

Police eventually suspected murder in Yudai’s death given that his body had traces showing external force had been applied and after consultation with multiple doctors.

The boy, a first-grader in elementary school, is believed to have died of hypoxic encephalopathy, or brain damage caused by lack of oxygen, according to the sources.

Ueda has denied murder, and no reports of her abusing her children were received by prefectural police.

But Yudai was temporarily placed in the custody of a child consultation center twice — the first time before the 2017 death of Ueda’s other son, and a second time afterward. On the second occasion, he was returned to Ueda’s care as a result of a decision by a family court.

Ueda, whose mental state at the time of her children’s deaths is also being investigated, told her neighbors after Yudai died that her son was not breathing when she woke up in the morning and that the hospital had told her the cause of his death was unknown.

Ueda herself made the 119 emergency call for ambulance transport. His death was confirmed at the hospital, which later reported the case to the police.