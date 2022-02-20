A Jiji Press opinion survey has suggested that the Japanese public needs a more detailed explanation of the government’s plans to acquire enemy base attack capabilities.

According to the February survey, 34.3% of all respondents support the plan and 26.1% oppose, while the largest proportion of respondents — 39.5% said they didn’t know.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s administration is eager for the country to acquire the capability to strike foreign bases that can be used to mount attacks, missile or otherwise, before they can be launched against Japan.

The government hopes to announce its intentions when it revises its National Defense Strategy at year-end.

According to the government’s interpretation, the launch of such an attack on a foreign enemy base is considered an act of self-defense permitted under Japan’s war-renouncing Constitution as long as there are no other means.

But country does not own the military equipment for such a strike. Basically, the U.S. military has conducted such operations on behalf Japan in accordance with the security alliance between the two countries.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a meeting of the Lower House Budget Committee on Friday. | KYODO

Approval for acquisition of such capabilities was at 45.7%, short of a majority, even among the respondents supporting Kishida’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party, according to the survey.

Those who said they do not know accounted for 33.4% of the LDP’s supporters, according to the survey, conducted on 2,000 people aged 18 or older for four days starting Feb. 11.

The public “seems to feel that much remains unclear” about the concept of the enemy base attack capability, a former defense minister said.

The former minister blamed the lack of information provided to the public, such as what kind of equipment is necessary and under what conditions Japan would be able to mount enemy base attacks.

Kazuo Kitagawa, vice leader of Komeito, the LDP’s coalition partner, said that the term “enemy base attack capability” should be changed because enemy base attacks “may be confused with pre-emptive attacks.”

“Public support will increase if questions are asked with a different name” for the capability, said an LDP lawmaker with interests in national defense affairs.

Kishida sounded positive about the name change at a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan’s parliament, on Friday.

The LDP and Komeito are expected to start full-fledged discussions on the matter after this summer’s election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber.

“We’ll give full explanations to the public in the process of drawing up a new security strategy,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news conference Friday.