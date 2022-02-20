Tokyo’s daily count of coronavirus cases stood at 12,935 on Sunday, down by 139 from a week before, while 17 deaths were recorded in the capital.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the seven-day average of new infection cases was 14,804.9, down from 15,714.4 a week earlier.

The number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients under Tokyo’s criteria stayed unchanged from the previous day at 87.

Elsewhere, Osaka Prefecture confirmed 8,400 cases and 22 deaths, Kanagawa Prefecture 6,814 cases and 13 deaths, Aichi Prefecture 4,690 cases and eight deaths and Hyogo Prefecture 4,350 cases and 20 deaths. Chiba Prefecture logged 4,160 cases and 10 deaths, while Hokkaido saw 2,334 cases and 11 deaths.

The health ministry said Sunday the nationwide number of severely ill patients had dropped by three from the previous day to 1,477.

Across Japan, the number of new cases hit 81,621 Saturday, up some 13,000 from a week before. New deaths numbered 219, exceeding 200 for the fifth straight day.

While the number of infections is showing signs of peaking out, Toshio Nakagawa, president of the Japan Medical Association, warned against optimism.

During an NHK television program Sunday, Nakagawa said it is highly likely that community infections caused by a subvariant of omicron known as BA.2, which is said to be more transmissible than the original strain, are increasing.

“It may be that (the number of infected people) will start to increase rather than gradually decrease,” he said.