Two months after the Dec. 17 deadly arson incident at a mental health clinic in Osaka, a local company supporting people with disabilities is preparing to launch an online platform on March 1 to provide former clinic patients and survivors with a safe space to share their experiences.

With it’s office located only a few-minutes walk away from the arson site in the city’s Kita Ward, Shogaisha.com offers job consultation and other services to people with mild developmental disabilities. Although survivors and former patients of the attacked clinic are not necessarily disabled, some of them have been receiving support from the company.

Former patients of the clinic “may have been traumatized” by the arson attack — which killed 25 people — said Yuichi Kawada, 49, the head of Shogaisha.com.

Kawada’s wife Naomi, 49, who also works at the company, says there are many people with anxiety who have difficulty talking to others and she hopes their services can help people not to feel alone.

“Talking will help people sort out their feelings,” she said.

The online platform will be open not just to survivors of the attack, but also to those who are feeling isolated or are not receiving psychiatric treatment.

Doctors and psychologists will also participate in the creation of the online environment where people can get information on welfare services, discuss work-related concerns, talk about alternative clinics and share feelings of grief and loss.

The company is currently recruiting participants through the Campfire crowdfunding website to help staff and build up the service.

Prior to the launch of the platform, an online news conference was held on Wednesday, joined by a man in his 40s who was a former clinic patient and who lost friends and acquaintances in the arson attack. The man said that he wants to tell others about his difficulties in finding a different clinic after the attack.

“First, I want to create an environment where I can live comfortably, which will hopefully end up helping society,” he said.

Shogaisha.com announces on its website the launch an online platform on March 1 for people to share their worries and experiences of the Osaka clinic arson attack last year. | SHOGAISHA.COM / VIA KYODO