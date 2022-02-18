East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) revealed a hydrogen-powered test train on Friday, equipped with an advanced fuel cell and battery system.

The first such test train in Japan has been named HYBARI, which stands for Hydrogen-Hybrid Advanced Rail Vehicle for Innovation. JR East will conduct test runs for the two-car train on the Nanbu Line and a few others from late March, aiming to start commercial use in 2030.

High-pressure hydrogen from a storage tank on the train is pumped into a fuel cell system developed by Toyota Motor Corp. which generates electricity via chemical reactions from the oxygen in the air. The electricity is then sent to the batteries that can be tapped by the trains engines to drive locomotion.

The development cost for the test train, which can travel up to about 140 kilometers per charge of hydrogen, totaled some ¥4 billion. JR East group has a target of reducing its carbon dioxide emissions effectively to zero in fiscal 2050 and is hopeful an overhaul of its train fleet with HYBARI technology can help them achieve that goal.

“We are considering replacing existing diesel trains with fuel cell hybrid trains,” said Shoichi Oizumi, head of JR East’s research and development center. In the test runs JR East hopes to study operational costs and other factors in order to decide which lines the hybrid trains will possibly be introduced, Oizumi said.