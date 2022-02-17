The Defense Ministry said Thursday that it has ordered the Self-Defense Forces’ relief unit in disaster-struck Tonga to return home as it has completed its mission, which included delivering aid supplies.

The Maritime Self-Defense Force transport vessel Osumi is expected to return from the Pacific island nation as soon as early March.

After Tonga suffered a massive underwater volcanic eruption and ensuing tsunami on Jan. 15, the Japanese ministry decided on Jan. 20. to dispatch the unit to aid the country. The following day, a C-130 transport airplane of the Air Self-Defense Force arrived at an air base in Australia.

Japan was the third country to send a relief unit to Tonga, following Australia and New Zealand.

A total of four ASDF aircraft were deployed, delivering 17 tons of drinking water to Tonga over four trips.

Meanwhile, the Osumi arrived in Tonga on Feb. 9, carrying supplies such as high-pressure water sprayers and wheelbarrows. It also provided 150 tons of freshwater purified by desalination equipment and delivered 30 tons of drinking water to remote islands using two CH-47 transport helicopters of the Ground SDF.

“The Tongan government has expressed strong appreciation and gratitude for the SDF’s support,” Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said during a news conference. “We are proud of the personnel who worked on the front lines, and we were able to strengthen the ties between the two countries.”