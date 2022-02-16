Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is said to be working desperately to achieve a target of administering 1 million COVID-19 booster vaccine shots per day, jittery about public criticism of Japan's slow booster rollout.

At a liaison meeting of the government and the ruling coalition Tuesday, Kishida said the target was about to be attained on average, noting that the daily increase in booster shots registered on the government's vaccination data recording system had reached 1.1 million shots the same day.

"I'll take command — at the front, myself — to employ all possible means to the full extent," he stressed.

Booster shots are available at venues set up by local governments, mass vaccination sites run by the Self-Defense Forces and venues established mainly at workplaces. Of the three options, workplace vaccinations were slow to start, but they went into full swing this week.

Kishida announced the one-million booster target on Feb. 7, but increasing the numbers administered has been slow. The daily number of shots averaged slightly over 670,000 in the latest week, and there are vacant reservation slots at the SDF's vaccination venues in Tokyo and Osaka Prefecture.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister's Office began to disclose the numbers of administered third shots and the vaccination rates per head of the population in all prefectures and ordinance-designated major cities.

The data, uploaded every day on the office's website, make it easy to compare performance by prefecture and city, encouraging competition among local governments.

Noriko Horiuchi, minister in charge of COVID-19 vaccinations, holds talks with leaders of local governments that are lagging in booster administration. On Tuesday, she met with Yuji Kuroiwa, governor of Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo, where only 7.8% of its residents had received the booster shot, to ask for further cooperation such as expansion of vaccination venues.

The delay in booster vaccinations is believed to reflect not only the slow moves by local governments but also the public's relative lack of caution over the omicron variant, with lower rates of serious symptoms among those infected and concerns over adverse reactions to Moderna Inc.'s vaccine.

Aiming to dispel those worries, Cabinet members have received the Moderna vaccine themselves and sent out messages on social media.

The Prime Minister's Office also asked former vaccination minister Taro Kono, currently chairman of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's Public Relations Headquarters, to appear in a video clip with Horiuchi to raise public awareness of the effectiveness and safety of the Moderna vaccine.

Furthermore, Horiuchi appeared on Kono's internet program Saturday evening and said that "fever and other adverse reactions are less likely to happen after the booster shot" than after the previous shots.

Kishida has been holding meetings day after day with senior officials involved in coronavirus vaccination at various government agencies. He tells his close aides that he checks the figures every day to ensure that the one-million target is achieved, sources have said.

Kishida's endeavor is at a crucial stage because "any failure to attain the target would deal a blow to his administration," a government source said.