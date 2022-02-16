The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Japan topped 4 million on Tuesday, growing by 1 million in only about two weeks amid the spread of the highly infectious omicron variant.

The cumulative number of infections exceeded 1 million in August last year and reached 2 million on Jan. 20. The figure topped 3 million on Feb. 3 and stood at 4,071,316 on Tuesday.

While there are signs that new cases may have peaked in Tokyo and some other prefectures, the health ministry said on Wednesday that the nationwide number of severely ill COVID-19 patients increased by 41 from the previous day to 1,444.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 17,331 cases on Wednesday, down by 956 from a week before and marking the eighth straight day of week-on-week decline.

The number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria came to 81, up by four from Tuesday. Twenty-one deaths were reported among those infected.

Elsewhere, Chiba Prefecture logged 4,580 cases and 14 deaths, while Hokkaido saw 2,815 cases and 14 deaths.

On Tuesday, Japan confirmed 84,220 new positive cases. Five prefectures including Tochigi and Aichi logged record-high daily infection figures.

The daily number of new COVID-19 fatalities came to 236 across the country, hitting a new record high. The daily figure, including 42 in Osaka and 28 in Aichi, exceeded 200 for the first time since May 18 last year, when the city of Kobe reported a previously announced 121 cases all at once.

In Osaka, the effective occupancy rate for hospital beds for COVID-19 patients stood at 40.4% Tuesday, exceeding the 40% cited by Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura to request the central government to declare a state of emergency.

The government plans to extend its COVID-19 quasi-emergency designations for Osaka and some other prefectures where the designations are currently set to expire on Sunday, while lifting the designations for Okinawa and Yamaguchi on Sunday, as scheduled, informed sources said Tuesday.