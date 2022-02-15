Tokyo confirmed 15,525 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, marking the seventh straight day of week-on-week decline, while severe cases remained on an uptrend.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 15,219.4, compared to 18,575.0 a week earlier.

The number of severe cases under the metropolitan government’s standards rose by three from Monday to 77, while 16 deaths from COVID-19 were confirmed in Tokyo.

The number of severe cases is expected to continue to rise for the time being even if the number of new infection cases passes its peak, Shigeru Omi, head of a group of experts who advise the government on COVID-19 response, said Monday.

He also expressed concern that the number of fatalities linked to COVID-19 may increase, citing a recent series of cluster infections at facilities for the elderly.

A total of 60,142 new cases were reported across Japan on Monday, down over 8,500 from a week before.

Meanwhile, 148 people were newly found to have died of COVID-19 on Monday, with the fatalities exceeding 100 for the eighth straight day. The number of severely ill patients rose by 27 from Sunday to 1,393.