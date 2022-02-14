COVID-19 booster vaccinations at workplaces started in earnest Monday, with the government hoping to accelerate the rollout campaign to 1 million shots a day by the end of the month.

All Nippon Airways Co. and Japan Airlines Co. together administered third shots to 242 of their employees at Haneda Airport in Tokyo. ANA and Japan Airlines said they plan to give the booster to 20,000 and 17,000 of their group employees and others, respectively, over the next few months.

“I am relieved to have received the inoculation, as I want to continue providing an environment where our customers can feel safe and secure,” a female cabin attendant who received the booster on Monday told a TV Asahi news program.

The two airlines administered boosters to about 10 of their employees at Haneda Airport on Saturday as part of a test before the full-fledged start Monday — the nation’s first workplace booster program, according to the government. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who visited Saturday’s test along with transport minister Tetsuo Saito, expressed support for the work of airline pilots, cabin attendants and others in their roles as essential workers who support lives and economic activities.

“I hope that these vaccinations will become a full-fledged operation from the perspective of BCP (business continuity planning) at each company,” Kishida told reporters.

ANA aims to accelerate the rollout to 600 shots a day, while Japan Airlines is targeting between 400 and 500. ANA may also administer the booster shots in other parts of the country including Osaka, its spokesman said.

A flight attendant gets a COVID-19 shot at Haneda Airport on Saturday. | KYODO

Nomura Holdings said it will begin its booster rollout for group employees in Tokyo on Wednesday, and other companies are set to join it this week. About 94% of 125 major firms in Japan plan to run a workplace vaccination program, with 32 of them set to launch it in February, a Kyodo News poll showed Friday.

As with the initial two doses, the workplace vaccination programs, including those operated at universities, rely on Moderna Inc.’s booster. The government plans to supply 7.6 million doses by the end of this month for the workplace program and another 2 million by the end of March.

The booster rollout began on Dec. 1 with health care workers, but the first two months ended with less than 4% of all residents in the country having received their third shot. The lackluster pace, the slowest among members of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, stemmed partly from the government’s initial plan to administer the shot at least eight months after the second jab, a decision driven by worries over supply shortages.

For the booster campaign, the government has relaxed the requirements for workplace programs, approving any that plan to vaccinate at least 500 people — half the number required in the initial rollout. Health minister Shigeyuki Goto has also said the government will increase the subsidy for workplace programs by ¥500, bringing it to up to ¥1,500 per shot.

To further accelerate the rollout, the government has also relaxed eligibility for the booster, shortening the waiting period for health care workers and people age 65 and older to six months. The timeline for members of the general public age 64 and younger was shortened to seven months in mid-January, but the government has since allowed the general public to get the booster after six months if there are vacant reservation slots.

Thanks to those measures, there are signs that the booster rollout is finally beginning to pick up speed, with the number of shots rising to more than 800,000 shots per day last week, according to Cabinet Secretariat data. So far, 9.4% of the public had received a booster as of Sunday.

Studies have shown the efficacy of the initial vaccines doses against infection starts to wane significantly after as little as three months — especially among people age 65 and older. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the alarming spread of the omicron variant further emphasizes the importance of boosters, although two doses remain effective when it comes to preventing severe disease and death.