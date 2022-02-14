Japan confirmed 602,564 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, down by some 38,000 from the preceding week.

The country’s cumulative COVID-19 cases, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, stood at 3,927,005 as of 10 a.m. Monday.

The cumulative death toll from COVID-19 rose by 1,031 from a week before to 20,388, a larger increase from the previous week’s 577.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the most weekly new cases, at 110,001, followed by Osaka, at 83,131, Kanagawa, at 55,407, Aichi, at 39,577, Saitama, at 38,213, and Hyogo, at 35,887.

On Monday, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 1,0334 new infection cases, down by 1,877 from a week before. The daily count in the Japanese capital fell week on week for the sixth consecutive day.

According to the metropolitan government, daily new infection cases averaged 15,446.3 in the week to Sunday, down from 18,193.9 the preceding week.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms recognized under Tokyo’s criteria increased by nine from the previous day to 74. Seven deaths were reported among those infected.

Elsewhere, Osaka Prefecture logged 7,997 cases and nine deaths, while Aichi Prefecture saw 4,420 cases and eight deaths. Chiba Prefecture had 3,282 cases and 12 deaths.

The health ministry said Monday that there were 1,393 severely ill patients across the nation, an increase of 27 from the previous day.

The number of severe coronavirus cases in Japan is expected to continue to rise for the time being, Shigeru Omi, head of a group of experts who advise the government on its COVID-19 response, said Monday.

Even if the number of new infection cases passes its peak, “I think that growth in the number of severely ill patients is likely to continue for a while,” Omi told a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament.

He also expressed concern that the number of fatalities linked to COVID-19 may increase, citing a recent series of cluster infections at facilities for elderly people.

A total of 77,450 new cases of novel coronavirus infection were confirmed in Japan on Sunday, down by 15,429 from a week before, while the number of new deaths among COVID-19 patients stood at 138, exceeding 100 for the seventh straight day.