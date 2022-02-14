Japanese beverage maker Kirin Holdings Co. said on Monday it would withdraw from its business in Myanmar and terminate its joint venture with a military-linked partner.

Kirin has been in a dispute with local partner Myanma Economic Holdings Public Company Limited (MEHPCL) on how to wind-down their brewery venture following a military coup against the democratically elected government last year.

Even so, company executives previously said they wanted to remain in the Myanmar market.

Kirin said it had “expressed its regret over the actions of the military seizing power by force in Myanmar” last February, and would now withdraw from the country a year after a coup that it said contravened the company’s human rights standards.

“Given this, Kirin Holdings also decided to terminate its current joint venture partnership with MEHPCL, which provides the service of welfare fund management for the military,” it said.

The company will now seek to sell two business units in the country, Myanmar Brewery Ltd. and Mandalay Brewery Ltd., a spokesperson said.

In its withdrawal, Kirin said it “will place importance on the livelihood and safety of local employees,” who number about 1,450 between the two units.

Separately, Kirin said it would buy back up to 3.6% of its shares worth ¥50 billion ($433.31 million).

