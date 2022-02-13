Tokyo confirmed 13,074 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down about 4,500 from a week before, marking a week-on-week decline for the fifth consecutive day.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 15,714.4, compared with 18,128.1 a week earlier.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms recognized under the metropolitan government’s criteria rose by three from Saturday to 65, while 12 deaths linked to the virus were confirmed in the capital.

On Saturday, 68,470 new cases were confirmed across the nation, down by some 43,000 from a week before.

New COVID-19 fatalities totaled 145 across the country, standing above 100 for the sixth straight day. The number of severely ill coronavirus patients came to 1,352, up by 12 from Friday.