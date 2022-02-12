The prefectural government of Iwate said Saturday that it has confirmed an outbreak of bird flu that is believed to be highly pathogenic at a chicken farm in Kuji.

The Iwate government will cull all 45,000 birds at the farm, while chicken farms located within a 10-kilometer radius of the farm will be asked to stop transporting chickens and products out of the area.

The Iwate government received a report from the chicken farm in Kuji about a rise in the number of deaths among its chickens.

Some chickens tested positive for bird flu in simple testing. A subsequent genetic examination found that the virus is likely to be of a highly pathogenic strain.

This marks the first bird flu outbreak at a chicken farm in Iwate.