Three girls were found dead at a home in Aichi Prefecture on Thursday night in what is suspected of being a murder-suicide attempt by their mother in her 20s, police said.

Hiroshi Takukawa, the girls’ 34-year-old father, called for an ambulance upon arriving home from work in Ichinomiya at around 9:10 p.m., saying his children were unconscious.

Rescue workers confirmed the deaths of the girls — Himari, 5; Nanoka, 3; and Sakura, a baby under 12 months — in a living room on the second floor of the home.

The mother, who was at home with the girls, sustained minor injuries to her left wrist and neck. The police said they are questioning her over the deaths of the girls.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 119 in Japan for immediate assistance. The TELL Lifeline is available for those who need free and anonymous counseling at 03-5774-0992. You can also visit telljp.com. For those in other countries, visit www.suicide.org/international-suicide-hotlines.html for a detailed list of resources and assistance.