Tokyo confirmed 18,891 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, down about 1,800 from a week earlier, showing a week-on-week decline for two days in a row.

The daily figure showed the first decline from a week-before level this year on Wednesday.

However, the number of patients with severe symptoms in the capital rose by five from Wednesday to 64, and 11 new deaths were confirmed among COVID-19 patients.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 17,849.7, compared to 17,058.6 a week earlier.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said the pace of increase in new cases has been “clearly slowing,” but health experts say the number of patients with severe symptoms and COVID-related deaths have been on the rise.

The government plans to set up temporary medical facilities to add a combined 1,000 beds in Tokyo and Osaka and help them secure medical staff.

Japan confirmed 97,833 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, below 100,000 for the fourth consecutive day but climbing by nearly 3,000 from a week before.

The number of patients with severe symptoms rose by 71 from Tuesday to this year’s high of 1,212. There were 162 new deaths, the highest this year.