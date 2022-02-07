Drinking alcohol can curb the rise in coronavirus-neutralizing antibodies after a third shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a study by a team at Japan’s International University of Health and Welfare.

The levels of such antibodies after booster shots were 15% lower on average in people who drink alcohol than in those who do not, according to the study conducted by the team led by Retsu Fujita, associate professor at the university.

The study is Japan’s first large-scale research into the impact of alcohol consumption on the effectiveness of boosters, according to the team.

The team started the study in November 2021, covering some 1,000 people at the university.

The latest comparative survey, conducted as part of the study, covered 187 people age between 21 and 77 who received two COVID-19 vaccine doses between March and May last year and received Pfizer Inc.’s booster shot in December. The study looked into the presence of antibodies in their blood, including the levels of neutralizing antibodies that prevent infections.

In the survey, 102 people said they drink alcohol, 83 people said they do not and two gave no answer. The survey did not ask about the amount of alcohol consumption.

There was no difference in antibody levels between men and women. Smokers tended to have lower antibody levels than nonsmokers, but the impact of smoking on antibodies was smaller than that of drinking, the team said.

In general, drinking alcohol is known to have a negative effect on vaccines’ ability to strengthen immunity.

“In the case of coronavirus vaccinations, too, drinking habits apparently curb the rise of antibody titers by lowering liver functions and placing a burden on the intestinal tract, where about 70% of immune cells are concentrated,” Fujita said.

The antibody levels of the 187 people covered by the survey grew about 34 times on average after a booster shot. The team also found that antibody levels were higher among young people than older people.

Progress has been slow in Japan’s efforts to give COVID-19 boosters. Only about 30% of eligible people in Japan had received their third shot as of the end of January, two months after the rollout began in the country.

“The antibody titers of elderly people may be lower than those of younger people even after vaccination, but they will rise to sufficient levels with booster shots,” Fujita said.

There are many unknowns about the relationship between the omicron variant and antibody levels, but third shots are expected to be effective in preventing severe symptoms, he said.