Consumer trust in origin labeling is eroding in Japan after suspicions emerged that many asari clams branded as being produced in Kumamoto Prefecture were produced overseas.

Clams produced in China and elsewhere are seen to have been mixed with Kumamoto-grown clams, resulting in the falsification of product origin.

In addition, scores of Japanese businesses were slapped with administrative warnings in recent months over origin labeling for eels and squids.

About 80% of asari clams sold at supermarkets around the country between October and December last year are believed to be labeled as being made in Kumamoto, according to a fisheries ministry survey. A majority of such products are likely to include clams grown overseas, the ministry said.

It said that 2,485 tons of asari clams labeled as Kumamoto-grown are estimated to have been sold in the three-month period, compared with the 21 tons recorded to have been actually grown in the prefecture in 2020.

Under Japan’s food labeling law, the origins of asari clam products are determined based on where the clams were raised for the longest period of time.

An industry source said that, even if producers lied about the origins of asari clams, it is difficult to prove otherwise, making it easy to engage in false labeling.

Kumamoto’s haul of asari clams in 1977 stood at 65,732 tons, or about 40% of Japan’s total catch, according to the prefectural government.

Production volume has since declined due to overcatching. Many businesses have been importing asari clams from foreign countries to raise them locally only briefly before shipping them off.

The practice is a major source of income for local fisheries cooperatives, which rent out fishing grounds where imported clams are raised.

Some businesses keep foreign asari clams for less than a day before sending them off as Kumamoto-grown clams.

Many believe that the problem lies in the supply network, as product origins are changed in the process of importers handing over foreign clams to growers and wholesalers.

“We can’t restore trust unless we ensure the traceability” of asari clams, an official from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party said.

“We hope the latest findings will open the way for eradicating false origin labeling,” said Tsukasa Tokuda, chief of a fisheries cooperative in the Kumamoto city of Yatsushiro.

The Kumamoto prefectural government has asked local fisheries cooperatives to suspend shipments of asari clams for about two months starting Tuesday due to allegations of mislabeling.

The prefecture aims to root out asari clams that are falsely labeled as Kumamoto-grown in an effort to protect the brand value of local products.

“If improper conduct is identified, we’ll respond strictly,” fisheries minister Genjiro Kaneko said at a news conference last week.

The suspension of shipments will also make asari clams actually grown in Kumamoto unavailable in the market starting Feb. 11, prefectural officials said.

