Montreux, Switzerland – Japanese dancer Tsukino Tanaka won second place on Saturday at this year’s Prix de Lausanne, a prestigious international competition for young ballet dancers in Montreux, Switzerland.
“It’s unbelievable. It’s like a dream,” said Tanaka, a 17-year-old from Higashiosaka, Osaka Prefecture, wiping away tears. “It was not perfect, but dancing at this dream stage was a lot of fun.”
Tanaka started dancing ballet at age 4 and has been studying at a school in Zurich since August 2020.
She has been forced to practice at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was difficult because I couldn’t move as I wanted, but I did all kinds of things such as using sound-proof sheets,” she said of her practice.
Japanese dancer Sachiya Takata, an 18-year-old from Yokohama, was also one of the finalists, but failed to win a prize. Yet she said that “becoming a finalist gave me confidence.”
Hiyou Shimizu, an 18-year-old with dual citizenship in Japan and Australia, was another a finalist who fell short of the top awards. “I did my best,” she said, adding “I’m satisfied with the outcome.”
