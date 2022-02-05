The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 21,122 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the capital’s second highest daily tally and a significant rise from the 17,433 reported the same day last week.

According to the metropolitan government, the occupancy rate for hospital beds for COVID-19 patients rose 1 percentage point from Friday to reach 55.1%.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo’s criteria stood at 44, up by three from Friday. Ten deaths, all among people in their 70s or older, were reported.

In Hokkaido, a record 4,046 new infections were recorded as well as five deaths.

Okinawa Prefecture continued to be one of the few prefectures to see cases fall week-on-week. The southern prefecture logged 671 new cases, down from 979 last Saturday.

On Friday, 98,374 cases were reported nationwide, exceeding 90,000 for the third day in a row, while a total of 103 COVID-19 deaths were confirmed.

The daily count rose above 100 for the first time since June 3 last year.

The health ministry said that the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients across the country stood at 1,042 as of Thursday, up by 131 from Wednesday. The figure was over 1,000 for the first time in around four months.

The number of patients with severe symptoms marked a record high of 2,223 on Sept. 3 last year, amid the fifth infection wave in the country. After falling below 1,000 on Sept. 28, the tally fluctuated around 50 in early January this year.