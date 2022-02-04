Japan’s medical system is on the brink amid an explosion in coronavirus infections, with the daily tally of new COVID-19 cases in the country topping 100,000 for the first time on Thursday.

The health ministry also said Friday that the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in Japan grew by 131 from the previous day to 1,042, topping 1,000 for the first time since September last year. The number was around 50 in early January after temporarily surpassing 2,000 during the fifth infection wave in summer last year.

An increasing number of medical workers are being kept from the front lines due to getting infected with the virus or being designated as close contacts of coronavirus carriers, putting further strain on medical services. Some hospitals have stopped accepting emergency patients altogether.

Workers on the ground say that “the situation is getting worse by the minute,” and that they are on the edge psychologically.

According to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, there were 5,303 cases in the week to last Sunday in which ambulances struggled to find hospitals to accept patients, a record high and around 1.6 times more than the peak level seen during the fifth wave of COVID-19 infections last summer.

Japanese Red Cross Omori Hospital in Tokyo’s Ota Ward has reduced the number of hospital beds for general patients by around 100 to expand its intake of coronavirus patients. The hospital previously accepted around 20 emergency patients per day. But its intake of emergency patients was limited to those with serious issues such as myocardial infarction and cerebral infarction as of Wednesday.

“The situation is dire for hospitalization of general patients,” Hirofumi Nakase, head of the hospital, said, indicating that no more beds are available for such patients. “It is difficult to balance coronavirus treatment and our function as a safety net with the current approach.”

On Thursday, the hospital fully stopped accepting emergency patients.

“Seven more staff members were kept from work this morning due to testing positive for the virus, being confirmed as close contacts with virus carriers or having to take care of their children,” Nakase said. “The situation is changing by the minute and is now even worse.”

“It is frustrating, but we have to stop accepting emergency patients to get back on track,” he said.

Satoshi Marumo, chief of respiratory medicine and infectious diseases medicine at Kitano Hospital in Osaka, revealed that all beds were occupied as of the weekend so the hospital was unable to accept a suspected COVID-19 patient with a fever.

Kitano Hospital also limited nonemergency hospitalizations due to staff members having to take leave due to their infection with the coronavirus or designation as COVID-19 close contacts.

Its personnel are on the alert outside of work as well, in order to avoid getting infected and causing an infection cluster at the hospital.

“We don’t know how long we can last,” Marumo said. “We are on the edge, mentally and physically.”

Hyogo College Of Medicine Hospital in the city of Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, suspended all new nonemergency hospitalizations and surgeries at the end of January.

The move came after a total of 32 doctors, nurses and inpatients became infected with the coronavirus, and over 40 nurses were found to have had close contact with infected people.

“It is the first time that we have halted (nonemergency) hospitalizations across the hospital,” a representative said. “Maintaining medical care services is becoming increasingly harder.”