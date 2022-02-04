The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 19,798 new positive cases on Friday, a record high for the day, after the daily tally topped 20,000 for two days in a row.

According to the metropolitan government, the occupancy rate for hospital beds for COVID-19 patients rose 1 percentage point from Thursday to 54.1%.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo’s criteria stood at 41, up by three from Thursday. Eight deaths were reported among those infected.

Chiba Prefecture reported record high 5,518 cases, as well as seven deaths.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in Japan as of Thursday grew by 131 from the previous day to 1,042, topping 1,000 for the first time since September last year, the health ministry said Friday.

The daily number of COVID-19 patients with serious symptoms was around 50 in early January after temporarily surpassing 2,000 during the fifth infection wave in summer last year.

On Thursday, the daily number of new coronavirus cases in Japan exceeded 100,000 for the first time to total 104,470, pushing the country’s cumulative total of COVID-19 cases above the 3 million line.

Japan’s cumulative count exceeded 1 million in August last year and rose above the two-million mark about five months later, on Jan. 20 this year. Coronavirus cases increased by another million in just two weeks, reflecting the rapid spread of the omicron variant.

The number of deaths among COVID-19 patients across Japan totaled 90.