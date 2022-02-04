Possible pay hikes for this year’s shuntō labor-management negotiations in Japan should be decided by each company, instead of in a uniform way by industry, a vice chairman of the Japan Business Federation, the country’s top business lobby, has said in an interview.

Tetsuji Ohashi noted that Japan is experiencing inflation for gasoline and other goods, and that the rate of increase in consumer prices is one of the factors that is considered when wage levels are decided.

But during the interview Wednesday he also said, “Pay levels and measures taken thus far have differed by company, so decisions on pay hikes should be made through (labor-management) negotiations at each company, instead of a uniform pay increase being set for the industry.”

Shuntō negotiations are set to get into full swing in mid-February.

Ohashi, chairman of leading construction machinery-maker Komatsu Ltd., said that there are gaps between companies in their recoveries from the coronavirus crisis. He urged companies with rosy earnings to “raise wages and improve overall treatment of workers in order to maintain their momentum,” while suggesting that staying afloat and maintaining employment are major issues now for the dining, lodging, airline and railway industries, which have been battered by the pandemic.

“We aim to promote child care leave among men so that women don’t have to quit their jobs for child-rearing,” Ohashi said regarding the gender wage gap issue.

The disparity between the number of men and women in managerial positions and the difference in years worked by male and female employees are major reasons behind the wage gap between genders, he said.

Keidanren is calling on member companies to set prices of transactions with small firms at appropriate levels, Ohashi also said, adding that any unreasonable wage differences for the same work must be rectified.

On Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s hope that firms whose earnings have recovered to pre-pandemic levels will raise wages by over 3%, Ohashi said: “We are aware of such expectations from the government. The question is whether each company has the strength to raise wages. Whether company leaders can take the plunge is also an issue.”