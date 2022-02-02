The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 21,576 new cases of coronavirus infections on Wednesday, with the daily COVID-19 count topping 20,000 for the first time.

The figure was up by 7,490 from the week before. Six new fatalities were confirmed in the capital.

According to the metropolitan government, the occupancy rate for hospital beds for COVID-19 patients rose 0.7 percentage points from the previous day to 51.4%.

The bed occupancy rate of 50% is a rough guidepost used by prefectural governments to decide whether to raise their coronavirus alert to Level 3, which indicates that they are in a state of emergency, under the central government’s new five-tier alert system introduced before the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo’s criteria stood at 30, up by one from the previous day.

Wakayama Prefecture, which reported a record high 597 cases, made a request to the central government to put the prefecture under a quasi-emergency state. Elsewhere, Aichi Prefecture logged 6,191 cases and Hokkaido tallied 3,587, both record highs.

The health ministry said Wednesday that seriously ill coronavirus patients nationwide totaled 886, up by 82 from the previous day.

On Tuesday, 81,677 people were newly confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus across the country.

The daily figure exceeded 80,000 for the first time since Saturday, when a record 84,937 COVID-19 cases were logged.

Seventy COVID-19 deaths were recorded Tuesday.