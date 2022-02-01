The Environment Ministry is fighting a battle on multiple fronts against highly venomous fire ants to prevent them from settling in Japan.

Fire ants, indigenous to South America, measure between 2.5 and 6 millimeters and often hitch rides to Japan aboard container ships, mainly from China. The reddish brown, highly aggressive insects were first found in Japan in June 2017. A total of 84 cases of discovery in 18 prefectures had been confirmed by the end of November 2021.

If stung by the ants, people can develop strong aches and can even die. Discoveries of fire ants have increased over the past two years. From last April, the first month of fiscal 2021, until the end of November, there were 20 cases of discovery, already the second-highest yearly number, after 26 in fiscal 2017.

Fire ants have been found not only at international ports, such as those in Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka, but also at places in inland prefectures, including Tochigi and Saitama, where containers shipping containers have been delivered.

Recently, large ant colonies involving multiple queens have also been found, arousing concern about the possible settlement of the invasive species.

Although the nests discovered so far have been destroyed, fire ants are “one step short of settlement because there may be big nests deep under the ground,” said Koichi Goka, head of the Ecological Risk and Control Section at the National Institute for Environmental Studies.

The central and local governments are working together with private exterminators and other bodies to prevent settlement. Each summer and fall, 65 ports across Japan are checked for fire ants. Any discovery of ants is followed by extermination runs and inspections. If a nest is found, the surrounding area is monitored on a regular basis for three years.

For inspections held at privately managed premises, which many are, government personnel need to gain the owners’ approval in advance. Requests for approval are occasionally turned down for reasons such as hindrance to the transportation of containers.

Under the existing law for invasive alien species, a mandatory inspection is possible at a premises where the presence of fire ants is confirmed by an expert. As a number of days are needed for confirmation, however, ants may spread to the surrounding area.

Since reports on the discovery of fire ants are not mandatory, authorities merely ask citizens to report whenever they detect the insects.

In an effort to strengthen the fight against fire ants, the ministry plans to seek legal revisions in the current ordinary session of parliament to give statutory power to on-site inspections and allow government officials to enter premises even before the presence of a fire ant is confirmed there if a fire ant is found in a nearby area.

The ministry is also considering giving a legal basis to the existing system under which a business operator that finds a suspected fire ant at its premises reports to the ministry through the local government.

In addition, the ministry is pushing ahead with measures to prevent the arrival of fire ants from abroad. For an international conference due to be held in China this spring, the ministry has proposed a set of international rules for checking and cleaning the insides of containers before their transportation.

“We’re at the crucial stage to prevent the settlement of fire ants by all means,” a senior ministry official said.