Japan remains cautious about declaring a COVID-19 state of emergency in Tokyo and elsewhere — despite a surge in cases of the omicron variant and calls for tougher measures — over concerns such a move could have a potentially huge social and economic impact.

“A quasi-state of emergency has already started, and our basic thinking is that we will confirm its effect, see how the situation develops and work closely with municipalities before comprehensively making a decision,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters Monday.

“At least at this moment, the government is not considering declaring a state of emergency,” he added.

In Tokyo, the hospital bed occupancy rate for virus patients hit 49.2% as of Monday, nearing the 50% threshold for the metropolitan government to consider requesting an full-blown state of emergency. However, the occupancy rate for beds set aside for more serious COVID-19 patients was at just 5.1%, painting a potentially different picture of the urgency for a new emergency.

The government's top spokesman, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, said earlier this week that an emergency "involves strong restrictions on private rights and has a great impact on society and the economy." One cannot automatically be declared only because certain indicators are met, he added.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is cautious about declaring a fresh state of emergency over the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19. | KYODO

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, who had said earlier that the 50% bed occupancy rate would be one indicator in seeking a state of emergency, told reporters Monday that she will make a "comprehensive judgment" on whether to make such request.

While Tokyo's daily new COVID-19 cases have exceeded 10,000 every day for the past week, the number of patients in severe condition remains low, at just 26 on Monday, less than one-tenth of 297 marked in August last year during the fifth wave of infections.

When a COVID-19 state of emergency is issued, prefectural governors can request restaurants and bars close and restrict numbers of customers.

The government is hesitant to declare the emergency because it believes that certain social and economic activities are possible as long as the current precautions are in place, since the ratio of seriously ill patients with the omicron variant is low.

"I don't think there is an immediate need for the declaration at this stage," Sanae Takaichi, head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's Policy Research Council, said Tuesday, shifting tone after an earlier saying that a declaration was possible.

Many experts, including Shigeru Omi, head of the government's COVID-19 advisory panel, say that curbing the flow of people is ineffective in preventing the spread of omicron infections.

Omi said a state of emergency should be considered if medical institutions are expected to be overwhelmed with seriously ill patients.

Meanwhile, some officials are concerned that the wave of infections will shift to elderly people and that the number of seriously ill patients will rise.

A senior official with the Cabinet Secretariat did not exclude the possibility of declaring the emergency, saying it depends on how the daily case numbers move in the future.

Some in the government, meanwhile, have voiced concerns that the emergency measure may be used by prefectural governors as a political tool.

"It's possible (for prefectural governors) to seek the emergency when infections peak and tout their leadership abilities once the situation becomes calm," one source close to the prime minister said.