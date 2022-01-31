Tokyo confirmed 11,751 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with its daily count topping 10,000 for the seventh consecutive day amid the spread of the omicron variant.

The occupancy rate of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients in the capital came to 49.2%, nearing the 50% threshold for the Tokyo Metropolitan Government to consider asking the central government for the declaration of a virus state of emergency.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, however, has ruled out a state of emergency for Tokyo — at least for now.

“A quasi-state of emergency has already started, and our basic thinking is that we will confirm its effect, see how the situation develops and work closely with municipalities before comprehensively making a decision,” Kishida told reporters after visiting a mass vaccination center operated by the Self-Defense Forces in Tokyo on Monday.

“At least at this moment, the government is not considering declaring a state of emergency,” he added.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo’s criteria stood at 26, up by three from Sunday. One new death linked to the virus was reported in Tokyo.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 15,163.9, compared to 8,585.3 a week earlier.

On Sunday, 78,127 new cases were reported across the nation, with the figure exceeding 70,000 for the fifth straight day. Seriously ill coronavirus patients numbered 767, up by 33 from Saturday, while 31 people with COVID-19 were confirmed dead on Sunday.