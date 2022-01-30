Japan has launched a survey in order to better grasp the financial situations of foreign technical trainees, as financial issues appear to be the reason many abruptly leave their host firms, a government official said.

The Immigration Services Agency and the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare began gathering information on 2,000 trainees across the country, including data on the pay they receive from their companies and the amount they owe in relocation expenses.

Thousands of technical trainees leave their host companies without notice every year seeking better wages, among other reasons, as many of them start their lives in Japan heavily in debt due to the huge expense of moving here.

This is the first survey on expenses shouldered by trainees since the law on the protection of technical interns came into force in November 2017, according to the official. The law enhances the monitoring of firms accepting trainees and stipulates that the system should be reviewed, if necessary, five years after the law comes into force.

The program aims to transfer skills to developing countries but has been criticized as being used as a cover for companies to import cheap labor.

According to the agency, the number of trainees with whom their host companies lost contact rose to around 9,000 in 2018 from about 3,500 in 2013.

Those who disappeared stood at about 3,300 in 2021 as of June.

For the survey, scheduled to run through April, officials from the Organization for Technical Intern Training, which oversees the intern program, will mainly give survey forms to trainees from six countries — Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, and Vietnam — during on-site inspections of workplaces.

The survey asks interns the amount they paid to organizations that arranged for them to come to Japan, the purpose of the payments and whether they made payments to anyone else, among other questions. Respondents were also asked whether their pay in Japan was what they had expected before arriving.

“There are cases in which those runaway trainees engage in illegal labor and crimes such as theft. It is essential to implement measures to reduce the number of trainees who disappear from their workplaces,” the official said.