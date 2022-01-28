The National Governors’ Association urged the central government on Friday to give prefectural governors the ability to request closures for schools hit by a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The association’s request was included in a set of draft proposals covering the government’s COVID-19 response. Governors are hoping for new measures that take the rapidly spreading omicron variant into account.

Governors held an online meeting the day after more prefectures were placed in the COVID-19 pre-emergency stage, during which prefectural governors can ask restaurants to shorten their business hours, among other measures.

“We must curb the peak of the wave of infections as much as possible and limit the impact on society,” Tottori Gov. Shinji Hirai, the head of the association, said at the outset of the meeting.

In the draft proposals, the association noted that the virus is spreading not only in restaurants but also in schools and people’s homes.

The association urged the government to establish measures that are effective at fighting the omicron variant and called for a review of the central government’s COVID-19 response guidelines, compiled in November.

A stable supply of COVID-19 test kits and a clear standard for which patients can stay home to recover are also among the draft proposals.