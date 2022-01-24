Tokyo confirmed 8,503 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Monday, more than double the total logged a week before at 3,719.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s criteria declined by one from Sunday to 12. One death was reported among those infected.

Chiba Prefecture reported 2,760 cases Monday, a record high.

Japan confirmed 295,270 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, a 2.5-fold increase from the preceding week’s 118,317, amid the spread of the omicron variant.

The country’s cumulative COVID-19 cases stood at 2,181,000 as of 10 a.m. Monday.

Japan’s death toll from the coronavirus rose by 78 from a week earlier to 18,522. The weekly toll has been on an upward trend after staying below 10 in December.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients nationwide totaled 439 as of Monday, up from 261 a week before.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest weekly number of new COVID-19 cases, at 55,313, followed by Osaka, at 39,823, and Kanagawa, at 20,091.

Weekly new cases in Okinawa, which has been placed under a state of COVID-19 pre-emergency since Jan. 9, fell to 8,220 from 9,666 a week before. The Tokyo metropolitan area has been in the pre-emergency stage since Friday.

The daily count of new coronavirus infection cases in Japan stood at 50,023 on Sunday, standing above 50,000 for the second straight day.

The total almost doubled from a week earlier, when 25,640 cases were reported.

The government is expected to place more prefectures under a COVID-19 quasi-state of emergency as the number of cases continues surging, government sources said Sunday.

The decision, likely to be formalized Tuesday, may see 33 of the nation’s 47 prefectures under restrictions, such as shortened hours at restaurants and bars. While the measures are already in place in 16 prefectures including Tokyo, 17 more prefectures, including Hokkaido, Kyoto and Osaka, have requested or plan to request the inclusion of their regions.