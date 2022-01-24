Public elementary, junior high and high schools in Kyushu are changing unreasonable school rules, after all seven prefectures in the region and its major cities issued notices and guidelines for public schools to do so.

The city of Kumamoto has made student participation in the establishment and change of school rules compulsory under its school management regulations for municipal elementary, junior high and high schools.

Saga and Nagasaki prefectures have also asked their schools to review their regulations that require students to wear white underwear, prompting them to make the revision. But because school principals have the authority to set school rules, experts say that the board of education should first raise awareness among teachers.

In May, Kumamoto — the only city with such guidelines — also compiled a list of questions and answers about the review, and set forth the following standards for schools:

Establishing a system in which students think and decide for themselves.

Establishing rules that are necessary and reasonable.

Making school rules public.

Some schools in Japan have rules prohibiting students from dying their black hair brown or having a perm, as these are sometimes considered a sign of delinquency. If their hair is naturally brown or curly, for example, such schools require students to show proof by submitting a photo of them from early childhood. Then they would need to gain the school’s permission so that they do not have to have their hair dyed black or have it straightened. The city of Kumamoto specifically instructed schools that these rules would have to be changed.

Schools were also urged to revise rules that do not respect gender diversity, such as separate uniform requirements for boys and girls. And the city asked that the school rules be made public on each school’s website, so that parents and local residents can keep an eye on them.

Last fiscal year, which ended in March 2021, Saga Prefecture conducted a survey of rules at all 51 prefectural high schools, of which 14 schools had done away with the rule requiring students to wear white underwear. Provisions on drinking alcohol and smoking were also abolished at 16 out of 19 schools, as they were forbidden by law in the first place.

In Nagasaki Prefecture, 60% of 237 public junior high schools and prefectural high schools had specified white as the color of underwear in a survey, causing the prefectural board of education to issue a notice seeking a revision.

To encourage schools to change, Fukuoka Prefecture has decided to conduct a previously triennial survey of school rules of prefectural high schools annually from this fiscal year.

After being encouraged by prefectural authorities, high schools run by Oita Prefecture held a forum for discussion between teachers and students before July. In the city of Kitakyushu, the association of junior high school principals is taking the initiative in revising school rules to ensure that they meet contemporary expectations.

In June, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology notified prefectural boards of education that they should review school rules in line with changes in society and the times. In October, the Japan Youth Council (JYC), a group of students and workers that makes policy proposals, created guidelines for reviewing school rules on the premise that their objectives would not be to bind students but to guarantee their freedom and human rights, publishing the guidelines on its website.

Ryo Uchida, associate professor of educational sociology at Nagoya University and one of the committee members for JYC’s guidelines, has expressed concerns that stricter school rules may be implemented when revisions are made, or that students’ opinions will be quelled by teachers.

According to the Fukuoka Bar Association, there have been cases at schools in Fukuoka City in which teachers have blocked students’ discussions on school rules.

“First of all, principals and teachers need to discuss what the school rules are that respect the Constitution and the Convention on the Rights of the Child,” Uchida said. “The board of education should encourage them to do so.”

Hitoshi Kawasaki, 48, is one of the authors of “School Regulations Reform,” published in December, which features efforts to change school rules. He also encourages schools to revise their regulations, saying it leads to a greater satisfaction with school life among students, parents and teachers.

“In the past, it took an enormous amount of time for teachers to instruct students on school rules,” said Kawasaki, who also serves as a teacher at Asagiri Junior High School in the city of Akashi, Hyogo Prefecture.

If there was a possibility that a student’s hairstyle was against the rules, a teacher would take the student’s photo and four teachers would then determine whether it was a violation or not. If the haircut was found to be in violation, the parents would be asked to ensure the student had a haircut. But in some cases, such requests were not taken well, which contributed to a worsening relationship.

When Kawasaki proposed revising school rules at his school, some teachers were worried and asked who would take responsibility when students became delinquent.

A committee to review school rules was then set up, in January last year, to examine the pros and cons of about 100 questions and opinions yielded from a survey of students and their parents.

What the committee emphasized was that the rules should be based on logical reasons and educational purposes, but that they also should not be made by a majority vote alone.

They deliberated whether it was necessary to specify white as the color of shoes and socks, and whether to allow students whatever hairstyle they wish.

As a result of discussions on each item, Kawasaki’s school eliminated the rules on the color of shoes and allowed black, navy blue and gray socks in addition to white. Separate hairstyle rules for boys and girls were also eliminated, and undercuts and French braid hairstyles were allowed.

The entire process took a little over two months. At some other schools, however, student councils would have to first ask teachers for revisions, and then the teachers would make a decision.

“The review of school rules that do not fit with the times is an issue that teachers should consider first,” Kawasaki said. “It is the teachers’ role to set up a system for revision.”

Fukuoka school rules database shows detailed regulations on hair and uniform

NISHINIPPON SHIMBUN

The Nishinippon Shimbun has created a database of the school rules on clothes and hairstyles at all 69 public junior high schools in the city of Fukuoka, and analyzed hairstyle regulations using a “word cloud” method that represents visually the phrases used in them.

The database, published on the Nishinippon Shimbun website on Dec. 28, was compiled based on about 220 pages worth of data for the last fiscal year, through March 2021, disclosed by the city’s board of education.

In the word cloud method, the phrases used most frequently are displayed in larger text. When the method is applied to the Fukuoka city-run junior high schools’ rules for hairstyles, words like “cover,” “forbidden” and “tie” were displayed in large letters, indicating that there are many regulations that forbid hairstyles covering the ears or eyebrows and require hair to be tied when it reaches a certain length.

“Hair products,” “perms,” and “undercuts” were also shown prominently, suggesting that many schools regulate them.

The disclosed documents also revealed discrepancies over the consideration of sexual minorities.

Sixty-six of the city’s 69 schools introduced blazer uniforms in the 2019-20 fiscal year that can be worn by both genders. Students can choose either blazers or stand-up collars for boys and sailor uniforms for girls.

The city’s board of education says all schools have changed their school rules. According to the documents, however, multiple schools had separate rules for clothing and hairstyles based on gender, which is at odds with the factors behind the introduction of blazer-type uniforms.

The education ministry’s Student Guidance Summary of 2010 states that school rules should be established within reasonable limits, but 32 of the schools used vague expressions in their rules such as “typical of junior high school students” or “natural.” This newspaper’s analysis also showed that schools in close proximity tend to have similar expressions and rules.

The database is based on last fiscal year’s data and, according to the city’s board of education, schools are still revising their regulations.

The Fukuoka Bar Association also analyzed the school regulations for the same year and submitted a written opinion to the city’s board of education.

“The regulations are more detailed than those in around 1990 soon after school violence became a serious issue,” said lawyer Tami Sagawa, who was involved in compiling the opinion. “They probably made manuals (of school rules) to curb discrepancies among teachers when they instruct students.

“We should go back to the basics on why school rules are necessary and have discussions.”

This section features topics and issues from the Kyushu region covered by the Nishinippon Shimbun, the largest daily newspaper in Kyushu. The original articles were published Dec. 28.