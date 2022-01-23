With Tokyo and other major centers under quasi-emergency COVID-19 restrictions, nighttime crowds in many cities across the country were smaller over the weekend, while daytime activities appeared less affected compared to previous coronavirus waves.

With the infection count surging rapidly nationwide and fears growing over potential strain on the medical system, the government has now placed 16 prefectures under a quasi-state of emergency.

Tokyo and 12 other prefectures were added on Friday, allowing their governors to ask restaurants and bars to close early and stop or limit the serving of alcohol. Several more areas have officially sought or are preparing to seek similar requests.

Nighttime foot traffic declined at major train stations in entertainment districts across the country Friday, according to a private survey released Saturday.

Nighttime traffic levels were compared with those a week before and based on smartphone location information collected by Agoop Corp., a unit of SoftBank Corp.

According to the survey, the average pedestrian traffic dropped in 12 of the 15 surveyed locations in Tokyo between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

In the capital, foot traffic sagged 27.6% at Shimbashi Station, 21.7% at Shinjuku Station, 13% at Shibuya Station and 11.9% at Ikebukuro Station.

Motomachi-Chukagai Station and Yokohama Station, both in Kanagawa Prefecture, as well as Sakae Station and Nagoya Station, both in Aichi Prefecture, logged declines of between 8.7% and 23.7%.

Elsewhere in the country, crowds shrank 11.4% at Susukino Station in Hokkaido and fell 11.3% at both Namba Station in Osaka and Tenjin Station in Fukuoka. The government plans to place Hokkaido, Osaka and Fukuoka in the pre-emergency stage soon.

“We wanted to have dinner, but we decided to go straight home,” said a 65-year-old housewife who was shopping in Tokyo’s Ginza district with her husband on Saturday.

A 44-year-old woman who was also visiting Ginza said she wasn’t going to go out at night as cases of infections and close-contacts have increased at her workplace and at her child’s school. “I feel like it’s really coming close to me,” she said.

On Saturday, new COVID-19 cases topped 50,000, setting a record for the fifth day in a row. A majority of the 47 prefectures hit a record high on Saturday, with Tokyo confirming over 10,000 daily cases for the first time.

The country confirmed its first case of omicron on Nov. 30 and the number of COVID-19 cases has increased hundredfold in three weeks, rising to 54,576 cases on Saturday from the 534 logged on Jan. 1.

Many areas have been struggling with what has become the country’s sixth wave of infections. Japan’s cumulative total of COVID-19 infections recently exceeded 2 million.

The rapid spread of the new variant, however, seems to be having less of an impact in people’s behavior compared to previous waves of infections that have placed much of the nation under various levels of emergency.

“I think it is not a big deal, this omicron,” said 73-year-old retiree Norio Oikawa. “The number of deaths is very low. I think it’s like a common cold, or influenza.”

While omicron is much more infectious than previous variants it appears to cause less serious illness.

“When you look at the infection situation, the quasi-state of emergency is inevitable,” said office worker Masayuki Fujii, 49. “However, we have to get the economy going.”

In Yokohama, Red Brick Warehouse and other sightseeing spots were crowded as usual over the weekend.

“There are more people out here than I thought,” said a 25-year-old woman who was taking a stroll in the area.

Many makeshift shops were open around the warehouse. Yokohama’s famed Chinatown, with scores of restaurants and shops, also drew big crowds.

The government is encouraging people to avoid specific risky behaviors, such as talking loudly in enclosed areas, rather than asking for a wholesale reduction in activities, said Makoto Shimoaraiso, a Cabinet official guiding the country’s pandemic response.

But public health experts still worry that the latest wave could nevertheless overwhelm the health care system.

Japan has fully vaccinated almost 80% of its population, but an increasing number of people are vulnerable to breakthrough infections as they got their shots more than six months ago. A booster program that would help immunize them against the fast-moving variant has reached less than 2% of vaccinated individuals.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike warned residents to be mindful of the transmissibility of the variant.

“We will do all we can to curb the further spread” of COVID-19, she said.