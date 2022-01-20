A samurai museum is slated to open in central Berlin on May 8 to showcase antique artifacts related to samurai warriors, such as swords and armor, the operator announced Wednesday.

With an area of 1,500 square meters, the museum will exhibit over 1,000 items collected over some 30 years by Peter Janssen, the founder of the new museum.

It will be the largest samurai-themed museum outside Japan and the first in Europe, according to the operator.

The museum’s oldest display was made around A.D. 500 in the latter half of Japan’s Kofun Period (250 – 552), while the most recent one was made in the early days of the Meiji Era (1868-1912).

Besides weapons and armor, artwork such as a piece by Sadahide Utagawa, an ukiyo-e traditional woodblock print artist, will also be displayed at the museum.

Janssen said he wants to share across generations his enthusiasm for Japanese culture and samurai history.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)