Japan decided Thursday to send relief supplies, including drinking water and equipment for cleaning away volcanic ash, in addition to more than ¥114 million in aid to disaster-hit Tonga, after an undersea volcanic eruption caused major damage on the Pacific island.

Transport planes operated by the Self-Defense Forces were set to leave for Australia later Thursday to carry the relief supplies, Defense Ministry officials said.

The transport vessel Osumi will also be sent to Tonga to carry heavy equipment as soon as it is ready, they said.

The transport ship will deliver high-pressure washers to clear away volcanic ash, and carrier carts, as well as two CH-47 transport helicopters. The relief mission will involve some 300 personnel, the ministry said.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said during Thursday’s parliament session that Japan will provide aid in close cooperation with Australia and New Zealand.

Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said six SDF liaison officers were set to depart for Australia later in the day to gather information there and coordinate with other supporting countries.

“We would like to offer support by utilizing the SDF’s experiences in disaster relief activities at home and abroad,” Kishi said at the ministry. According to the Defense Ministry, the latest SDF dispatch will be its 24th for international emergency aid activities.

The shipment of relief supplies and dispatch of liaisons comes a day after the government announced the ¥114 million ($1 million) or more grant for Tonga.

Tokyo had received a request for support from the government of Tonga following Saturday’s volcanic eruption off the South Pacific island nation, which sent tsunami waves across the Pacific.

Aid efforts for Tonga are being hampered by the thick layer of ash that fell on the nation, including the runway at its main airport, which is preventing aircraft carrying humanitarian assistance from landing, according to the New Zealand Foreign Ministry.